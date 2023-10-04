University of Maryland bus hits light pole, sending 27 to hospitals
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) — Authorities say a University of Maryland bus has crashed injuring 27 people. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS posted online that the bus hit a light pole Wednesday morning at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard in College Park. The agency says crews took 27 people to hospitals with minor injuries. Details on the injuries weren’t released. Video from news outlets showed a white commuter shuttle-style bus appeared to have crashed head-on into a pole in a grass median. Authorities didn’t immediately release further information, including the cause.