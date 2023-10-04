War and political instability will likely take center stage at a summit of European leaders in Spain

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — European leaders will gather at a summit in Spain in an attempt to fix their increasingly turbulent continent where war and political instability are starting to unhinge nations and institutions. Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Aleksander Lukashenko of Belarus have not been invited. But just about everyone else is expected to fly into southern Granada to assess the many wounds that have blighted Europe over the past months and years. One flareup is so recent that President Aliyev of Azerbaijan pulled out of the gathering at the last moment when expectations rose that a possible summit-within-the summit would unite key players and go-betweens in his country’s crisis with neighboring Armenia.

By RAF CASERT and RENATA BRITO Associated Press

