Western countries want a UN team created to monitor rights violations and abuses in Sudan

GENEVA (AP) — Four Western countries have floated a proposal for the United Nations’ top human rights body to appoint a team of experts to monitor and report on abuses and rights violations in war-wracked Sudan. Britain, Germany, Norway and the United States are leading the call presented formally on Wednesday. They’re asking for the Human Rights Council to name a three-person fact-finding mission to look into possible crimes against refugees, women and children, and others in Sudan. Sudan was plunged into chaos when long-simmering tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary escalated into open warfare in April.

