Wildfire destroys 3 homes in southeastern Australia and a man is injured by a falling tree

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Three homes were destroyed by a forest fire and a man was injured by a falling tree in the Bega Valley region of southeastern Australia, prompting a government leader to warn that a “horror” wildfire season is approaching. Officials say three homes were destroyed Tuesday night by a fire that threatened several Bega Valley communities and razed more than 12,800 acres. A man aged in his 40s was taken to a hospital in stable condition after a tree fell on his car on Wednesday morning. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said: “Be prepared for a horror summer.” Firefighters say the Bega Valley fire is no longer threatening lives or property.

