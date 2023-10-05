3 doctors fatally shot and 1 wounded at a Rio beach, and the motive remains unclear

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Gunmen in Rio de Janeiro have killed three doctors and wounded a fourth in a gangland-style hit while the men were at a beachside eatery. The fact that one victim was the brother of a federal lawmaker has led to immediate speculation that it may have been a politically motivated assassination. However, a report from television network Globo says authorities’ main line of investigation is that the hit was a case of mistaken identity, with one of the targets confused for the son of a local militia group. Security camera footage shows a group of black-clad gunmen emerging from a car and running to the victims’ beachside table and opening fire

By DAVID BILLER and DIARLEI RODRIGUES Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.