Concert featuring Martha Argerich opens 2nd international Chopin competition on period instruments

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A gala concert featuring the Argentinean pianist Martha Argerich opens the 2nd Chopin Competition on Period Instruments in Warsaw. Launched in 2018, the competition is intended to promote historically informed performance of 19th century piano music, chiefly by Polish composer Frederic Chopin. It is also meant to promote music talents and help launch international careers, and 35 young pianists are taking part. TThey will be playing on original 19th century instruments or on replicas. The winner is to be announced Oct. 14. The opening concert Thursday also features Tomasz Ritter, winner of the contest’s first edition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.