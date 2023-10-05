Developed nations pledge $9.3 billion to global climate fund at gathering in Germany

VIENNA (AP) — The German government says developed countries have pledged $9.3 billion to help poor nations tackle climate change. The pledges on Thursday came at a donor conference hosted by the German city of Bonn. The gathering was held to replenish the South Korea-based Green Climate Fund that was established in 2010 as a financing vehicle for developing countries. It’s the largest such fund aimed at providing money to help poorer nations in reducing their emissions, coping with impacts of climate change and boosting their transitions to clean energy. The pledged money at the conference in Bonn will be used to finance projects in developing and emerging nations between 2024 and 2027.

