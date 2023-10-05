India says it’s firm on Canada reducing diplomatic staff in the country but sets no deadline

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it has set no deadline so far but remains determined to reduce Canada’s diplomatic presence in the South Asian country amid a confrontation over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver. New Delhi has dismissed the accusations as absurd. India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday that the two countries are discussing “modalities” to “achieve parity” as to the levels of diplomatic representation. Earlier this week, a Canadian official said India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country.

