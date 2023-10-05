India says the Afghan embassy in New Delhi is functioning despite the announcement of suspension

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Afghan embassy in New Delhi is continuing to function, days after it said it was closing in due to a lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a recognized government in Kabul. Arindam Bagchi, India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman, said on Thursday that the ministry received a communication last week that the Afghan embassy intended to suspend operation from Oct. 1. India has not recognized the Taliban government, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi has been run by staff appointed by the previous government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with permission from the Indian authorities.

