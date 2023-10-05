Lawyers of alleged Andrew Tate’s victims say their clients are being harassed and intimidated

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Lawyers for the alleged abuse victims of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer charged with rape and human trafficking, say that their clients are being subjected to harassment and intimidation by the accused and his followers. The American and British lawyers spoke at a news conference on Thursday at a central Bucharest hotel, saying they wanted to take a “united stand” against Tate and his followers and address “ongoing attempts to silence those who are speaking out.” The 36-year-old Tate, a former professional kickboxer, is also charged in Romania with forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The legal team in Bucharest represents four alleged victims in Britain and “key witnesses” in the Romania case.

By STEPHEN McGRATH and VADIM GHIRDA Associated Press

