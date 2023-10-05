Police identify 2 suspects in shooting that claimed life of baby delivered after mother shot on bus

BOSTON (AP) — Investigators have identified two individuals allegedly involved in a shooting that claimed the life of a baby delivered after its mother was one of several people hit by gunfire during a fight in downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office says Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Thursday. He will be charged with murder and other charges are expected to follow. The pregnant woman, who has not been identified, was shot while seated on a public bus and taken to a hospital. Her baby later died. A second suspect Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, remains hospitalized.

