Reba McEntire on collaborating with Dolly Parton, looking ‘tough sexy’ and living ‘Not That Fancy’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Want to live like Reba McEntire? You’re in luck. On Friday, the country music and entertainment icon will release a new album to partner with her new book, “Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.” The book, which arrives Tuesday, is a collection of recipes, memoir, photos, and lifestyle tips. The album is a collection of acoustic covers of McEntire’s biggest hits, with a few surprises thrown in. Like Dolly Parton, who takes the place of Linda Davis on “Does He Love You.” McEntire tells the Associated Press that “Not That Fancy” is about having fun and “about things not having to be so fancy or structured.”

