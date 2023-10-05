Report on Virginia Beach mass shooting recommends more training for police and a fund for victims

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A state commission has called for numerous changes to how Virginia and its communities respond to mass shootings. The recommendations include more training for first responders and a state fund for victims. But the panel’s final report on a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach offered little that’s new about the massacre. A city engineer killed 12 people and wounded four others at a municipal building before police fatally shot him. Family members of some victims saw the final report as their last chance at accountability for a toxic workplace. But the document mostly contained recommendations to the state on how to prevent future violence.

