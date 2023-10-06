Migrating Venezuelans undeterred by US plan to resume deportation flights

LAJAS BLANCAS, Panama (AP) — Some migrants say that the U.S. government’s plan to restart deportation flights to Venezuela in the coming days won’t stop them from continuing their journeys. The U.S. government hopes the threat of deportation will be enough to make Venezuelans reconsider trying to enter the country illegally and opt instead for the online appointment system to make asylum claims or other legal paths. Venezuela has suffered political, economic and humanitarian crises over the past decade, pushing at least 7.3 million people to migrate and making food and other necessities unaffordable for those who remain.

By JUAN ZAMORANO and GISELA SALOMON Associated Press

