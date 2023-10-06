Russian lawmakers will consider rescinding ratification of global nuclear test ban, speaker says

MOSCOW (AP) — The speaker of the Russian parliament says lawmakers will consider revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban. Friday’s statement follows President Vladimir Putin’s warning a day earlier that Moscow could consider rescinding ratification of the pact since the United States has never ratified it. There are widespread concerns that Russia could move to resume nuclear tests to try to discourage the West from continuing to offer military support to Ukraine. Many Russian hawks have spoken in favor of resuming the tests.

