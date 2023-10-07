An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It’s a glimpse of future tech

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has become a late but enthusiastic convert to new technology as a way of displaying its famous archaeological monuments and deepening visitors’ knowledge of ancient history. The latest virtual tour on offer is a mobile app that uses augmented reality to produce digital overlays that show visitors at the Acropolis how the site and its sculptures looked 2,500 years ago. It could help the country’s campaign to make Greek cities year-round destinations. People also can check out ancient sites through their smartphones remotely. The app offers a glimpse into technology that’s likely to have a major impact on tourism, gaming, medicine and high-skill technical training.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and THEODORA TONGAS Associated Press

