California governor signs several laws, including a ban on certain chemicals in food and drinks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California becomes the first state to ban four chemicals from food and drinks. Among the ingredients the law bans is red dye No. 3, a food coloring used in candy like Peeps. It’s one of several laws Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Saturday. He also signed into law a measure allowing legislative staffers to unionize, a move that comes after lawmakers passed several labor initiatives amid a summer of strikes by hotel workers, actors and writers. Newsom has until Oct. 14 to act on legislation lawmakers have sent to his desk.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.