Hamas attack on Israel thrusts Biden into Mideast crisis and has him fending off GOP criticism
By MATTHEW LEE and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been thrust into a Middle East crisis that risks expanding into a broader conflict and has left him fending off criticism from GOP presidential rivals that his administration’s policies led to this moment. The potential for prolonged and expanding violence could test Biden’s leadership on both the world stage and at home as he tries to navigate between demonstrating unflinching support for Israel and fostering a broader peace in the combustible Mideast. Sympathetic militants have been quick to loudly praise the action by Hamas. And several 2024 Republican presidential contenders immediately sought to shift some of the blame to Biden.