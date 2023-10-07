Judge’s order cancels event that would have blocked sole entrance to a Kansas abortion clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A demonstration planned by a Roman Catholic diocese in Kansas that would have blocked the only entrance to a Wichita abortion clinic Saturday morning was canceled. That came after a judge issued an order Friday to stop it. The Wichita Eagle reports that the Catholic Diocese of Wichita had been granted a city permit to close the street in front of the Trust Women clinic on Saturday for a “Mass for Life” demonstration. The event would have left open the entrance to another clinic on the street that seeks to dissuade people from getting abortions. A judge granted Trust Women clinic’s request for a temporary restraining order.

