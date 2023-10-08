An autopsy rules that an Atlanta church deacon’s death during his arrest was a homicide

ATLANTA (AP) — An autopsy has found that the death of a 62-year-old church deacon who was electrically shocked by an Atlanta police officer was a homicide. The medical examiner finds heart disease also contributed to the death. Johnny Hollman became unresponsive on Aug. 10 while being arrested after a minor car crash. The officer shocked Hollman with an electrical stun gun and handcuffed him after Hollman refused to sign a traffic ticket. The city has since changed its policy to let officers write “refusal to sign” on a citation instead of arresting someone who won’t sign. The arrest video has yet to be released despite a call by the Atlanta City Council

