Investigators: Pilot error was cause of 2021 plane crash that killed 4 in Michigan

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Federal investigators have concluded that a pilot’s error during landing caused a 2021 plane crash on a Michigan island that killed four people. The National Transportation Safety Board investigated the Nov. 13, 2021 crash on Beaver Island. The agency said Thursday that the pilot lost control during landing and crashed 300 feet from the airport’s runway. The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix on Michigan’s lower peninsula. The pilot and three others were killed. A girl who was 11 survived. The pilot was flying for Island Airways, which takes travelers between Beaver Island in northern Lake Michigan and Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

