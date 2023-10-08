Terence Davies, filmmaker of the lyrical ‘Distant Voices, Still Lives,’ dies at the age of 77

LONDON (AP) — British filmmaker Terence Davies has died at the age of 77. He was best known for a pair of powerful, lyrical movies inspired by his childhood in postwar Liverpool — “Distant Voices, Still Lives” and “The Long Day Closes.” Davies’ manager John Taylor said the director died “peacefully at home in his sleep” on Saturday after a short illness. Michael Koresky, author of a book on Davies, said the director’s two autobiographical features are “two of the greatest works in all of cinema.” His other films include “The House of Mirth,” “The Deep Blue Sea,” “Sunset Song” and “Benediction.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.