What to stream this week: Jamie Foxx, Offset, Musk, ‘Frasier’ returns and Nicholas Cage as a vampire
By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include Offset’s sophomore solo album, the return of “Frasier” starring Kelsey Grammer, and Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones leading the crowd-pleasing courtroom drama “The Burial.” Over on Prime Video, audiences can check out the Nicolas Cage Dracula movie “Renfield,” which starts streaming on Tuesday, and Frontline takes a deep dive into Elon Musk’s purchase of the social platform formerly known as Twitter, now called X. And E! has recruited 10 so-called baddies of reality and competition TV shows to face off in a new reality game show called “House of Villains.”