What to stream this week: Jamie Foxx, Offset, Musk, ‘Frasier’ returns and Nicholas Cage as a vampire

Published 9:01 PM

This week’s new entertainment releases include Offset’s sophomore solo album, the return of “Frasier” starring Kelsey Grammer, and Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones leading the crowd-pleasing courtroom drama “The Burial.” Over on Prime Video, audiences can check out the Nicolas Cage Dracula movie “Renfield,” which starts streaming on Tuesday, and Frontline takes a deep dive into Elon Musk’s purchase of the social platform formerly known as Twitter, now called X. And E! has recruited 10 so-called baddies of reality and competition TV shows to face off in a new reality game show called “House of Villains.”

