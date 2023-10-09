43 Malaysians were caught in a phone scam operation in Peru and rescued from human traffickers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia says that 43 citizens have been rescued by police in Peru after they fell victim to a human trafficking syndicate operating a telecommunication fraud. They Malaysians were involved in the so-called “Macau scam” that reportedly originates from crime syndicates in Taiwan and China, in which scammers impersonate banks or a public official to trick a person into disclosing their personal banking details or transfer money into a third-party account. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Peruvian police found the 43 Malaysians after raiding a house in La Molina in the capital Lima on Oct. 7. No details were provided on how the Malaysians were ensnared by the syndicate or how they ended up in Peru.

