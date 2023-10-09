A Russian-born Swede accused of spying for Moscow is released ahead of the verdict in his trial

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has released a Russia-born Swedish citizen charged with collecting information for Russia’s military intelligence service for almost a decade. Sergey Skvortsov is accused of “gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power,” namely the United States. He was released on Monday, with the court saying there was no longer any reason to keep him in custody. He has denied any wrongdoing. The prosecution claims he obtained information via two companies about items that Russia cannot otherwise acquire due to export regulations and sanctions. A verdict in his trial is due Oct. 26. The prosecution is seeking a 5-year prison sentence.

