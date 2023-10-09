Skip to Content
Leading Polish candidates to debate on state TV six days before national election

By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Leading Polish candidates are gearing up for a debate seen as a chance to sway undecided voters six days before an election many Poles believe is the most important one since communism was toppled in 1989. The debate Monday evening will be broadcast live by TVP, the taxpayer-funded public broadcaster that is obligated by law to conduct such debates. Since the Law and Justice party won power in 2015, it has used TVP as a mouthpiece that praises government policies and vilifies the opposition, most notably opposition leader Donald Tusk. It will be a rare chance for Tusk to try to reach conservative supporters of the ruling party.

