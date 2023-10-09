Mast snaps aboard historic Maine schooner, killing 1 and injuring 3

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials say the top portion of a mast snapped and toppled on a historic excursion vessel, killing one person and injuring others aboard the Grace Bailey schooner off the coast of Maine. The Rockland Fire Department says one person died and three people were transported to hospitals on Monday. The Grace Bailey is part of the state’s so-called windjammer fleet, a collection of historic sailing vessels that take people on excursions up and down the coast. The Grace Bailey can carry 29 passengers and was built in New York in 1882. The boat’s operators said they had no idea why the mast failed. The Coast Guard will conduct a full investigation.

