Mexico to send diplomatic note protesting Texas border truck inspections causing major delays

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he is going to send a diplomatic note to the United States protesting Texas truck inspections that have caused major delays at border crossings. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed Monday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to enforce additional truck inspections was “very irresponsible” and politically motivated. Mexico’s national freight transport chamber said Sunday that 19,000 trucks were delayed at the border. The freight association claimed the delayed trucks were carrying about $1.9 billion in goods. It said the delays were “severely affecting” cross-border trade. Bridge closures and train delays because of the influx of migrants crossing the border have also affected freight traffic.

