2 top Polish military commanders resign in a spat with the defense minister

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two top commanders of the Polish armed forces have tendered their resignations. Polish media have reported on growing tensions between the two commanders _ the chief of the General Staff, Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, and operational commander Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski _ and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. Blaszczak has publicly criticised Piotrowski over the army’s reaction to a stray Russian missile that crashed in a Polish forest in December. No one was hurt. Blaszczak alleged that Piotrowski had not informed him of the incident and that the army failed to find the missile. It was later accidentally found by a civilian. The decisions whether to accept the resignations rests with President Andrzej Duda, who convened a meeting Tuesday.

