Skip to Content
AP National News

A Black medic wounded on D-Day will be honored for treating dozens of troops under enemy fire

By
Published 9:14 PM

By REBECCA SANTANA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Family and supporters of an African American combat medic who tended to dozens of troops under harrowing conditions on D-Day are gathering in Arlington National Cemetery to posthumously honor him. During Wednesday’s ceremony, Waverly Woodson’s wife and son will receive his Bronze Star and Combat Medic Badge. Woodson was a 21-year-old medic assigned to the only African American combat unit to land in Normandy on June 6, 1944. He was hit by shrapnel but treated other wounded for the next 30 hours. Supporters have been pushing for him to be awarded the Medal of Honor. Woodson, who was born in Philadelphia and lived in Maryland with his wife, died in 2005.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content