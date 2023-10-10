Deadly bird flu reappears in US commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that avian influenza, which is deadly to commercial poultry, was confirmed in a flock of 47,300 turkeys in Jerauld County of South Dakota on Oct. 4 and at a farm with 141,800 birds in Utah’s Sanpete County last Friday. The outbreaks are the first reported among U.S. commercial flocks since April, and raise concerns that more outbreaks could follow. Bird flu last year cost U.S. poultry producers nearly 59 million birds across 47 states.

