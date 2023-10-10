Filing period for New Hampshire presidential primary opens

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The filing period for the New Hampshire presidential primary is getting underway, with a changing of the guard and amid big changes to the nominating calendar in other states. For the first time in more than four decades, candidates will hand their $1,000 filing fees to a new secretary of state thanks to the retirement last year of longtime elections chief Bill Gardner. But his successor, David Scanlan, is carrying on the tradition of ensuring New Hampshire remains first, waiting for the dust to settle in other states before scheduling the 2024 contest. The filing period opens Wednesday and runs through Oct. 27.

