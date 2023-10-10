Funeral pays tribute to North Dakota lawmaker and family lost in Utah plane crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Loved ones are remembering a late North Dakota lawmaker and his wife and two children who died last week in a plane crash in Utah. Funeral services were set for Tuesday in Bismarck for state Sen. Doug Larsen, his wife Amy and their sons, 11-year-old Christian and 8-year-old Everett. They died in the Oct. 1 crash after a refueling stop in Moab. The family was returning from a family gathering in Arizona. The National Transportation Safety Board in investigating the crash of the single-engine air craft, which Doug Larsen was piloting. He had served 29 years with the North Dakota Army National Guard and flew Black Hawk helicopters.

