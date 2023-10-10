Jamaican politician charged with abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Jamaica say they have arrested a government official and charged him with abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl. Tyrone Guthrie, 45, is councilor of the Truro division in the parish of Westmoreland and was charged after turning himself into police. Authorities said Tuesday that the girl went to Guthrie’s home in June to help do his hair and was allegedly raped after she was prevented from leaving upon finishing the job. Guthrie could not be immediately reached for comment. The People’s National Party has removed Guthrie from his position.

