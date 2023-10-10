Mateo Askaripour’s ‘This Great Hemisphere’ is a novel about power set 500 years from now

NEW YORK (AP) — Mateo Askaripour is set to publish a follow-up to his acclaimed debut novel “Black Buck.” The new book is a look into the distant future. Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Askaripour’s “This Great Hemisphere” is scheduled for next summer. The novel is set 500 years from now and tells of a society in which some people are born invisible and consigned to second-class citizenship. One invisible person, Sweetmint, embarks on a quest to find her missing brother. Askaripour’s “Black Buck” came out in 2021 and was a widely praised satire of the tech industry. It was a “Today” show book club pick.

