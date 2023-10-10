NCAA President Charlie Baker to testify during Senate hearing on college sports next week

NCAA President Charlie Baker is expected to testify in front of a Senate committee next week during the 10th hearing on Capitol Hill over the last three years on college sports. The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing on Name, Image and Likeness, and the Future of College Sports for next Tuesday. Baker is the former governor of Massachusetts. He took over as NCAA president in March. He and other college sports leaders have been lobbying lawmakers for a federal law to help regulate the way college athletes can be compensated for their fame.

