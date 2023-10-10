Nebraska voters will decide at the ballot box whether public money can go to private school tuition
By MARGERY A. BECK
Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s top election official has confirmed that Nebraska voters will decide next year whether public money can go to private school tuition. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s office confirmed Tuesday that the petition effort to get the question on the November 2024 ballot well exceeded the number of signatures needed to put the controversial question before voters. The effort began this summer after the Nebraska Legislature passed a measure allowing businesses, individuals, estates and trusts to donate a portion of owed state income tax to organizations that grant private school tuition scholarships.