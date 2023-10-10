Swans in Florida that date to Queen Elizabeth II gift are rounded up for their annual physicals

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A flock of swans that grew from a gift from Queen Elizabeth II nearly 70 years ago is being rounded up in Florida to ensure they are all healthy. Some 50 swans were collected Tuesday in Lakeland, which is east of Tampa. Park supervisor Steve Williams said the birds are a cherished part of the city. The roundup occurs each fall so that veterinarians can conduct health examinations of the city-owned swans, with those scheduled for Wednesday morning. Lakeland’s mute swans are descended from a pair given by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1957.

