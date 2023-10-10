Utah sues TikTok, alleging it lures children into addictive, destructive social media habits

Utah has become the latest state to sue TikTok, alleging the social media company is “baiting” children into addictive and unhealthy habits. Arkansas and Indiana have filed similar lawsuits and the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to decide whether state attempts to regulate social media platforms such as Facebook, X and TikTok are constitutional. The lawsuit filed in Utah state court Tuesday alleges TikTok lures children into hours of social media use, misrepresents the app’s safety and deceptively portrays itself as independent of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. A TikTok spokesperson did not immediately return an email message seeking comment.

