Walgreens pharmacy staffers stage walkouts over work conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — Some Walgreens pharmacists are walking off the job this week over concerns about their working conditions. Pharmacists say their teams are short-staffed and overworked, leading to issues with patient safety and staff wellbeing. The number of stores impacted by the walkouts is unclear. An organizer estimated that more than 300 locations have been impacted, while a Walgreens spokesman said no more than a dozen pharmacies saw disruptions. Employees say their workload doesn’t match staffing levels. They also want the company to provide more training for new staffers. An organizer said that further walkouts would be planned for the end of the month if their requests are not met.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.