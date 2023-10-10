Wall Street Journal reporter loses appeal and will stay in a Russian jail at least through November

MOSCOW (AP) — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia on espionage charges, has lost an appeal to be released from jail, meaning he will stay behind bars at least until Nov. 30. Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip in late March. The 31-year-old U.S. citizen and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges. Gershkovich is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.