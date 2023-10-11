Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated since 2016, she says

Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith have lived what she says are “completely separate lives” since 2016. Pinkett Smith made the revelation in a interview with Hoda Kotb. The prominent Hollywood couple married in 1997 and have addressed separations and marital troubles. But never this specifically. Though it’s not a legal divorce, Pinkett Smith told Kotb in a clip released Wednesday that it is essentially a divorce without papers. Smith and Pinkett Smith share two children, Willow and Jaden, as well as a son, Trey, from Smith’s first marriage. Representatives for the actors did not immediately respond to request for comment.

