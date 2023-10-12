Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage kills 1 police officer and wounds another

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer has been shot and killed and a second officer has been wounded after they confronted people breaking into a car at Philadelphia International Airport. Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said a person who was brought to a hospital privately and died there may have been involved in Thursday night’s shooting but investigators hadn’t confirmed that. Stanford said the officers were heading to work when they saw several people breaking into a vehicle in the parking garage area. As the officers approached, “the suspects opened fire,” hitting one officer several times in the upper body and the other in the arm.

