China’s exports, imports fell 6.2% in September as global demand faltered

HONG KONG (AP) — China has reported its exports and imports both fell in September from a year earlier as global demand remained muted. Customs data released Friday showed exports for September slid 6.2% to $299.13 billion in the fifth straight month of decline. Imports also slid 6.2%, to $221.43 billion. China posted a trade surplus of $77.71 billion, up from $68.36 billion in August. Lu Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, said in a press conference Friday in Beijing that the unstable momentum of the global economy’s recovery from the pandemic was the biggest challenge facing China’s exports.

