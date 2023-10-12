Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has scolded federal prosecutors in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump as she abruptly postponed a hearing to determine if the lawyer for a co-defendant had a conflict of interest. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon accused prosecutors of “wasting the court’s time” by raising new arguments that they had not made in earlier court filings. She said she would set a hearing for a later date for Walt Nauta, a Trump valet charged with conspiring with Trump to conceal classified documents from investigators.

By TERRY SPENCER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

