Madagascar postpones presidential election for a week after candidates are hurt in protests

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar’s highest court has ruled that next month’s presidential election be postponed for a week to allow authorities to prepare after two candidates were injured during protests when security forces fired tear gas grenades. The High Constitutional Court says the election must be moved from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16. The date for a runoff election will remain Nov. 20 if it is required. Opposition candidates Andry Raobelina and former president Marc Ravalomanana both say they sustained minor injuries during protests this month. Andry Rajoelina is seeking re-election. He served as president in a transitional government from 2009-14 after Ravalomanana was removed in a military-led coup and then won an election in 2018.

