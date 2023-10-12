Skip to Content
AP National News

Pence will skip the Nevada GOP caucus and instead run in the primary, giving up chance for delegates

By
Published 2:09 PM

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and GABE STERN
Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will skip the Nevada caucuses run by the state Republican Party and will instead compete in a state-run primary contest. Pence’s name appeared Thursday on a list of GOP presidential candidates who filed for the primary with the Nevada secretary of state’s office. The party has barred candidates from participating in the Feb. 8 caucuses if they also run in the primary election. By skipping the caucus, Pence gives up a chance to try to win Nevada’s relatively small number of delegates. Instead, a primary win could offer an opportunity to prove electability before crucial contests in South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content