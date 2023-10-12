Person accused in fatal shooting of 2 in Georgia dies by suicide while fleeing, police say

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Police say a person suspected of fatally shooting two people northwest of Atlanta died by suicide while fleeing officers. The Cobb County Police Department says their major crimes unit is investigating a double homicide that happened Thursday near a dental office in Smyrna. Police say their preliminary investigation suggests that a person approached the business and then shot and killed two people who were known to that person. Law enforcement say the suspected shooter then fled in a vehicle and that when police located the vehicle and tried to stop it, the person died by suicide. No further information was immediately released.

