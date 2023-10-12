Republican challenger uses forum to try to nationalize Kentucky governor’s race

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron has tried pushing national politics to the forefront of the governor’s race in GOP-trending Kentucky. He made the points during a forum with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in Paducah on Thursday. Beshear played up the state’s record-setting economic growth under his leadership. It was the first of several crucial faceoffs before the Nov. 7 election. Cameron has tried linking Beshear to Joe Biden while denouncing the Democratic president’s handling of the economy and for his energy polices. As the onslaught continued, Beshear quipped that if anyone had Joe Biden or the far-left on a bingo card, they won.

