Scientists count huge melts in many protective Antarctic ice shelves. Trillions of tons of ice lost.

A new study finds that four dozen Antarctic ice shelves have shrunk by at least 30% since 1997 and 28 of those have lost more than half of their ice in that time. These are the crucial “gatekeepers’’ between the frozen continent’s massive glaciers and the open ocean. Thursday’s study finds that of the continent’s 162 ice shelves, 68 of them show significant shrinking trends between 1997 and 2021, while 29 grew, 62 didn’t change and three lost mass but not in a way that scientists can say shows a significant trend. Scientists are concerned about sea level rise from large Antarctic melting.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.